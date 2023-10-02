Two of Tasmania's most promising rugby juniors added their names to history by representing the Australian Barbarians.
Devonport's Charlie Menzies and Taroona's Andre Loubser took to the field in Brisbane for the under-16 Barbarians against the under-16 Queensland Reds, eventually going down 26-12 in a hard-fought contest.
Loubser showed his class with a few key touches as playmaker while Menzies was strong up front in a highly-skilled Barbarians pack.
Both players noted the lightning pace - and heat - of playing on the mainland.
"It was a great game, much quicker than we're used to in Tassie and bigger hits - they're bigger boys up here," Loubser said.
"I'd like to be able to take that catch-pass and bring it back to Tassie, that's definitely something we can work on."
Menzies added: "It was hot too, really hot, but I felt much more comfortable in the second half. I felt like I knew what I was doing and was able to keep the talk up more as well."
Barbarians coach Paul Healy was impressed by both players and hopes to see more Tasmanian representation in years to come.
"This game's unearthed some real talent out of Tasmania and this Barbarians environment is exactly where we want those kinds of players," he said.
"It's a great opportunity for these kids to play in a place like Ballymore with real rugby history and we hope to see more like them coming through."
