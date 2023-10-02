Around 50 Boags Brewery staff put their gardening gloves on and tackled a weed infestation at Greens Beach on Monday.
With guidance and supplies from Tamar NRM, crews tended to an abundance of sea spurge, which had built up around access pathways and along the Greens Beach conservation area.
According to Tamar NRM program coordinator Kirstin Seaver, sea spurge had toxic properties.
"The sap from this weed is toxic, and if it gets in your eyes, it can blind you," Ms Seaver said.
"The first thing you notice when you walk from the car park along the pathway to the beach is you're knee high in sea spurge; that's the height at which little children and dogs eyes are."
She said the CSIRO were trailing a way to treat the weed through the use of a fungus that's already been released at Low Head.
"They're hoping this fungus will then spread and knock back the flowering and the the ability for the sea spurge to continue to spread," Ms Seaver said.
Ms Seaver said she was thankful to have the Boags team help out.
"They were all absolutely gobsmacked that it was so tenacious, and they did a great job," she said.
"In the past, they've done some work on our bone seed blitz, which we've just finished in the north and this year, I was offered 50 people for five hours.
"And I thought, ah, have I got a project for you."
Boags Brewery director Nathan Calman said every year, they tried to volunteer for a day in the community that the brewery operates and supports.
"We try and find something big and meaningful that we can do where the team can work together in the community," Mr Calman said.
