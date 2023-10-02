The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Boags Brewery and Tamar NRM tackle toxic weed problem in Greens Beach

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
October 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Digging out sea spurge at Greens beach is Boags employee John Smythe. Picture Phillip Biggs
Digging out sea spurge at Greens beach is Boags employee John Smythe. Picture Phillip Biggs

Around 50 Boags Brewery staff put their gardening gloves on and tackled a weed infestation at Greens Beach on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.