Just as humans emerge from cold homes, cardigans and blankets to embrace sunshine and warm weather, spring temperatures bring out snakes on the lookout for food and romance.
Facebook groups from Launceston's suburbs and the surrounding area have recently had posts from community members who've been startled by slithering visitors in their backyards or parklands like Tamar Island.
Retired teacher and snake catcher from Legana Ian Cheney said he had received a couple of callouts in recent weeks.
"They're definitely on the move," he said.
"They come out once the warm weather gets here, looking for something to eat and looking for mating. It's that time of year."
They become quite visible from October to late March, Mr Cheney said, and quite often end up in people's houses.
It's common for snakes to get into people's houses because of the expanding suburbs in areas which were once open land and which was home to wildlife.
"Snakes have got to go somewhere and they find themselves in people's backyards."
They're also on the look out for food and shelter and mice and rats are a very good source of food.
"If you've got mice, you might have a snake," he said.
One of the strangest places that Mr Cheney had to retrieve a snake from was the bonnet of someone's car.
"That was an interesting experience that they actually brought the snake to my place rather than me going out and getting it."
There are only three types of snakes in Tasmania, all of which are venomous.
The most common types of snakes in the surrounding area are copperheads and tiger snakes, Mr Cheney said.
The third species, called the white lipped snake, are very rare.
If you encounter a snake in the wild, there's not much you can do, Mr Cheney said.
"In a public space, keep your distance, walk away."
Snakes are secretive and they don't want a "giant human" coming anywhere near them, he said.
"The best thing in public space is to move backwards and leave the snake alone," Mr Cheney said.
If you have a snake in your backyard or at home, you need to secure it in a spot if possible.
"If it's in the bathroom, shut the door and put a towel along the bottom of the door to keep the snake in the room, so when I get there we know where it is."
Children can be educated not to touch anything that looks like a snake and should be taught to call an adult straightaway.
With pets, you need to have an enclosure for them that's snake proof, especially at night, which uses fine mesh instead of chicken wire.
What to do if you're bitten:
Keep bandages handy
Have two compression bandages available at all times, Mr Cheney said.
"If you work outside, keep them handy."
Apply a compression bandage.
Most people are bitten on their limbs, Mr Cheney said.
So if you're bitten on your hand, apply a compression bandage from your hand up to your elbow and second one from your elbow to your shoulder.
Stay still
"Most important, don't move. You need to sit down quietly, not lie flat because you want your chest and your head above the wound site, Mr Cheney said.
You also need to immobilise the limb, he said.
The venom travels in your lymph system, not your circulatory system, and the lymph system is activated by movement, he said,
"If you're still, then the venom is less likely to travel to your organs, and your heart and your brain."
Get help
"Ring an ambulance. Don't drive anywhere. Ring an ambulance and go to hospital."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.