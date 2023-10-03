Former Liberal turned independent, John Tucker, says the latest political crisis is a wake-up call for the government and a sign that the party must change its culture.
Mr Tucker said it was significant that of the four Liberal House of Assembly female members to resign from the government since the start of 2022, three both resigned and handed in their party memberships under the leadership of Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
These were Jacquie Petrusma, Lara Alexander and now Elise Archer.
"It looks like now there will only be one female member of the Liberal Party in the lower house," Mr Tucker said.
"Jeremy, in my opinion, has made a strong statement that he is trying to change the culture around women.
"But actions speak louder than words and when you've had three out of four women leave the party.
"There's something wrong and I think he needs to own it. It's all been in his reign as premier."
In comments on social media following her resignation, former Attorney-General Elise Archer suggested that the party was not giving enough support to its female parliamentarians.
Mr Rockliff said he "utterly rejected" that claim.
"I have some very strong and capable women within my parliamentary Liberal Party," he said.
"I value and respect each and every one of them for the work they do."
Liberal Rosevears MLC Jo Palmer backed up the Premier's comments.
"I have to say my experience has been the complete and utter opposite of [Ms Archer's claim]," Ms Palmer said.
"I felt very supported as a woman, just as a human being... our colleagues are phenomenal and we all treat each other with respect and kindness.
Mr Tucker also suggested that former Premier Peter Gutwein had handed in his resignation from the party.
Mr Gutwein has been contacted for confirmation of this.
Mr Tucker said: "It's a question that needs to be asked of Jeremy Rockliff - why have so many members of the Liberal Party resigned their positions, and then left the party itself?"
"They've a lot of soul-searching to do and there's got to be some changes to occur. Is the change of direction a change of leader? I don't know, that's something for the Liberal Party to decide."
Mr Rockliff said he had no plans to resign from the leadership.
