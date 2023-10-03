The Examiner
Female resignations sign of Liberals' culture problem: Tucker

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
October 3 2023 - 4:30pm
Former Liberal Party backbencher John Tucker has suggested the Liberal Party's culture around treatment of women needs to change. File picture
Former Liberal turned independent, John Tucker, says the latest political crisis is a wake-up call for the government and a sign that the party must change its culture.

