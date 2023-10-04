The building that once held the Beauty Point Grocer is set to get a new lease on life.
Plans are before the West Tamar Council to transform the 173-175 Charles Street property into a bakery.
The application stated the building was being used as an antique store and estimated the cost of the conversion to be $100,000.
The proposal is to change the use of the building to the food outlet, and doesn't include external modification. It does include internal works and the installation of bakery equipment.
Plans suggest it would open on weekdays from 7am, with later starts on the weekends.
"The proposed bakery has always been used for retail sales, therefore the surrounding properties are used to the building being used commercially," the application said.
It said new signs would be attached to the building's existing awning.
A drawing of the plans showed it would seat 20 customers, and have display cabinets holding cake, salad, pies and ice cream at the front of the shop. Also included was space for a coffee machine.
The plans showed the back of the store would hold bakery equipment including a moveable bench, equipment to make bread and space for a cool room and storage.
The development application is open for community feedback with the West Tamar Council until October 9.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.