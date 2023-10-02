Communities of Pine Scrub and Leeka should evacuate immediately

A bushfire near West End Road, Pine Scrub, and Leeka communities has prompted an emergency evacuation warning.
The out-of-control fire is burning near West End Road, Pine Scrub and Leeka communities and is expected to be at severe risk within 30 minutes.
"If you are camping in the area, evacuate immediately," a VicEmergency alert said.
"Leave immediately if it is safe," a Tasmania government alert said.
"Burning embers may threaten your home before the main fire arrives.
"Smoke and ash may make it difficult to see and breathe."
The alert said Tasmania Fire Service and Parks and Wildlife Service are on scene, and conditions are expected to worsen.
The alert said if your home is built using contemporary bushfire design standards, is well prepared, and you can actively defend it, it may provide shelter.
"If your home is unprepared, go to a safer location now only if the path is clear and safe.," the alert said.
"If you have made a bushfire plan, use it now.
"If you don't live near West End Road, communities of Pine Scrub and Leeka, stay away."
There is an Evacuation Centre at Town Hall, Patrick Street Whitemark.
For fire updates, listen to ABC Local Radio or visit tasalert.com
For information on current road closures, visit the Tasmania Police website: police.tas.gov.au/community-alerts/
People at higher risk from the effects of smoke, including those with medical conditions, are advised to have a personal plan for avoiding smoke and managing their health. Advice is available from the Department of Health health.tas.gov.au/health-topics/environmental-health/air-quality or Asthma Australia asthma.org.au/triggers/wood-heaters-woodfires-and-bushfires/
If there is a fire and your plan is to evacuate or leave, the best option is to stay with family or friends.
