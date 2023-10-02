Launceston residents and local law enforcement had the chance to meet on friendly terms, as the Tamar Valley Peace Festival wound down for another year.
Tasmania Police was well-represented, with Northern District commander Kate Chambers, Sergeant Dale Cook and First Class Constable Skye Thompson dropping by for a 'Cuppa with a Copper'.
Commander Chambers said the nature of policing had transformed over time, and the role of officers went beyond keeping the peace through law enforcement.
"Policing has changed significantly over the years," she said.
"Over time our role has become far more one of engaging the community and building community confidence.
"We've gone from law enforcement to facilitating and connecting services, to provide better holistic support to communities."
Sergeant Cook said events like Cuppa with a Copper were important to fostering tolerance, as it allowed police officers and community members to engage and understand one another.
He said a lack of tolerance and understanding was often a detriment to peace.
"A lot of times conflict occurs in a community because of a lack of tolerance, and that generally comes out of a lack of understanding of each other," Sergeant Cook said.
"Most of us have got no idea what it's like to grow up in a household full of family violence, for example.
"The community tends to judge those people for the behaviours that come out of those circumstances, when sometimes the behaviour is a communication or sign of the struggles, or the situation they're in."
Tamar Community Peace Trust chairperson Donna Bain said it was great to return to Sweetbrew - a long-standing supporter of the event - and foster connections between the community and police.
"Police are an integral part of our community life," she said.
"We want the community to see that in a positive way, and also for the police just to connect the community in a way that isn't adversarial.
"It's not scary, it's just to have a chat get to know each other."
