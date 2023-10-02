The federal government has outlined a plan to boost the social enterprise sector, something that Launceston's Blueline Laundry sees as a win.
The registered charity employs people with disabilities, migrants and those who have experienced trauma.
Under the Employment White Paper plan, the government will engage with the social enterprise sector to identify ways to provide more employment and training opportunities for Australians who face disadvantage.
Out of the 12,000 social enterprises in Australia, around 58 per cent are employment-service based.
Blueline Laundry chief executive Michael Sylvester said there was a growing awareness of the role social enterprises played in Tasmania's workforce.
"As far as the mechanics of us being a social enterprise; we face the private sector directly," Mr Sylvester said.
"The majority of our revenue comes from our commercial operations; we're not program funded or grant funded in any regard."
Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said Labor was backing social enterprises "to create more meaningful opportunities for more of our people and helping more disadvantaged Australians get into the workforce".
"This is about partnering with the people who know these places best so we can back the policies and programs that work."
Under the plan, the government will draw on the expertise of social enterprise leaders and build it's capacity to "improve the labour market outcomes of people who experience entrenched disadvantage."
Mr Sylvester said to make social enterprises work, you needed "the best of the best capability".
"I think that's something that's lost on on a lot of other businesses and a lot of government enterprises that have layers and layers of resources."
"We have to have all the agility and nimbleness of a for-profit commercial operator with all the regulation, assurance and governance overheads of a not-for-profit enterprise.
"We have to make all that work with the workforce that we've got and still be profitable to deliver on our mission."
