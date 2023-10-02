The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Federal government recognises role of social enterprises in workforce

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
October 2 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blueline Laundry's CEO Michael Sylvester. Picture Paul Scambler
Blueline Laundry's CEO Michael Sylvester. Picture Paul Scambler

The federal government has outlined a plan to boost the social enterprise sector, something that Launceston's Blueline Laundry sees as a win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.