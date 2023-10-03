A group of creative art therapists have answered the call to Tasmania's growing need for accessible mental health relief.
Launceston Art Therapy, started by director Penny Beeston, provides three unique therapies for all ages: art, drama and play therapy.
Mrs Beeston said creative arts therapy used "creative processes to help people explore and express what is going on, or experiences that are often difficult to put into words."
"Creative arts therapy is used in a broad range of presentations, I often work in the trauma space and work with clients to help them start making sense of what's going on," Mrs Beeston said.
Registered creative arts therapists are university trained in both creative, psychological and psychotherapeutic methods.
With 15 years of experience in youth and community work, Mrs Beeston completed a Masters degree in therapeutic arts, and also retains a degree in contemporary art.
After learning about art therapy, she said "it was like someone had written a job description for me."
"My Master's was at the Miecat Institute in Melbourne and since then, my history has heavily been in the sexual assault space," Mrs Beeston said.
"I developed a really huge passion for trauma, and wanting to help people through horrific traumas that they've been through."
She said Australia was "quite behind on the times" when it came to creative therapies.
"It's only just coming into consciousness; we're really passionate about using it as a form of therapy and so many people are really thirsty for something different than talk therapy," she said.
Director of Studio Space Inclusive Arts Gerard Lane, who oversees drama therapy, said creative therapies were needed as we were "in the middle of a mental health pandemic."
"We're coming back down into the world after COVID, and there's a fear and anxiety that we all carry that social interactions can cause us harm," Mr Lane said.
"Taking that [fear] away from yourself into a creative pursuit is kind of alleviating, and offers another opportunity for relief for people dealing with these things."
He said drama therapy involved projecting yourself through imaginative role playing and storytelling.
"You actually do bring yourself to it, but you don't know it," he said.
"We know the waitlist for psychologists and for occupational therapists is huge in Tasmania... these evidence based therapies that are available in creative therapies is it's becoming really valuable and sought after."
The grand opening of Launceston Art Therapy starts October 26, and Mrs Beeston encouraged visitors to come and see the space and learn about the importance of their practice.
"It's a chance to be able to be part of something new, see the worth and value maybe even give it a go," Mrs Beeston said.
The grand opening starts at 6pm on Level 1, Queen Victoria Tower, 11 High Street, East Launceston.
