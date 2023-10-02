Don't fear, Intersport on St John Street isn't going anywhere despite the shopfront being closed for the past few weeks.
The store co-owned by Chris Hardinge and Tas Amerekanos is only shut for renovation and Mr Hardinge said it was expected to re-open in about three weeks.
The global sport group is transforming its internal design across its stables, and he said it would be the first in Australia with the new look.
He said the shop would be fitted with a Swiss design to provide a European feel.
"We are very lucky to get something like this happening here," Mr Hardinge said.
"It'll flow better between male and female, which is probably the main design goal.
"And making our main sports more exciting. A bigger basketball section, along with footy and more women's clothing."
Mr Hardinge said they felt well supported from the city and the council.
"It's pretty buoyant the Launceston market and is pretty good compared to the doom and gloom we hear is going on nationally," he said.
Meanwhile in York Street, the nightclub building formerly known as Hotel New York, Mode and Empire 44 has been demolished to make way for JAC Group's Rebel Sport development.
The inclusion of another international sporting chain was welcomed by Mr Hardinge.
"Firstly, it's really good for Launceston and we advocate for better sporting store experiences so it's a win," he said.
"We're probably more local and stock products used by local teams. Rebel coming in extenuates sport as one of the main retailers in the city."
Intersport has opened a pop-up outlet at Brisbane Street in The Avenue while the store has been closed for renovations.
