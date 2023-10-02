Launceston's post office, City Park, the Princes Square fountain and Albert Hall are some of the most iconic heritage attractions in the city.
Now young photographers with keen eyes are being encouraged to look at aspects of the city's history and heritage that are often overlooked.
It's all part of the Heritage Snap competition which encourages children to capture images of places and buildings of historical importance in Launceston and to write down what they value about that place.
City of Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said that the awards were a great opportunity for young people to express what makes our heritage places important to them - whether it's a street or a park, a tree or a garden, a building or other architectural feature.
This year's theme is "heritage places we value in our community."
"This year's competition is about asking our young people what parts of Launceston and its incredible heritage inspire them, and to explore the hidden aspects of our city," Cr Garwood said.
"Through the Heritage Snap! competition, the Council hopes to unlock curiosity and inspire our young people to take a real interest in our beautiful city's built and cultural heritage by focusing on specific details and characteristics that are often overlooked.
"I really look forward to seeing the photos of places in and around Launceston that grab your attention and to hear why they inspire or spark your interest."
There are three $500 prizes up for grabs.
Images can be captured on any camera, including smartphones.
The awards are open to all children in Northern Tasmania aged between six and 17 years old.
Entries open 9 am Saturday 30th of September 2023 and close 5pm Sunday 15th of October 2023.
What are some of your valued heritage spaces in Launceston?
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
iframe src="https://form.jotform.co/81267504917865?masthead=The%20Examiner" height="1000px" /iframe
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.