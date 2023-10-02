The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Heritage Snap photography competition for children open for entries

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated October 2 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Princes Square fountain lit up for the Junction Arts festival. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
The Princes Square fountain lit up for the Junction Arts festival. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

Launceston's post office, City Park, the Princes Square fountain and Albert Hall are some of the most iconic heritage attractions in the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.