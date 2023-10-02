The Examiner
YOUR SAY: To leave the ballot paper blank or toss a coin?

October 3 2023 - 10:00am
To leave the ballot paper blank or toss a coin?
To leave the ballot paper blank or toss a coin?

AS AN undecided voter at the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum, I have effectively turned off listening to the debate. My head is starting to hurt from the constant media bombardment and hatred it has generated.

