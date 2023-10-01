Tim Paine believes the form of Mitch Marsh and Travis Head outweighs a few concerns surrounding Australia's chances at the World Cup.
The lack of a second specialist spinner was the Tasmanian's major worry ahead of the tournament which begins in India later this week.
Asked if he thought Australia could win their sixth title, Paine said: "I think they're certainly in the top four or five.
"Any one of Australia, England, India, even South Africa - their best cricket is pretty good - Pakistan are dangerous. I think those four or five teams, if they're playing well at the back end of the tournament, could win it.
"World Cups are very hard to win, particularly in foreign conditions (but) I think we've shown our best cricket is good enough."
On a foray north for South Launceston's AFL grand final lunch, Lauderdale's 38-year-old former Test captain said he was concerned about the support for the squad's only specialist spinner, Adam Zampa.
"I would've liked to see two spinners in the squad but Ashton Agar's hurt his calf and is ruled out," he said. "But I think overall we've got a really good squad - a lot of all-rounders, a lot of options and a lot of different combinations we could go with."
Paine, who retired from first-class cricket in March, said the lack of a second spinner placed more emphasis on all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.
"He becomes more important, there's no doubt about that and I thought he bowled really well the other night to get four wickets. But I don't think that's something we can rely on, it would have been nice to have that second specialist and then you can use Maxy in better scenarios, but I think now with him being the second (spinner) we'll be forced to bowl him at times when we probably don't want to which may leave us a little bit short.
"But we've got plenty of all-rounders so we've got lots of bowling options. Hopefully someone like (Mitchell) Starc and (captain Pat) Cummins will get us early wickets and open the game up for us."
A wicket-keeper/batter, Paine played 35 One Day Internationals between 2009-2018 with an average of 27.81 and highest score of 111, but never graced a World Cup.
He admitted to concerns around the fitness of Head but said he was worth the risk and was complemented by fellow big-hitter Marsh.
"I'm slightly worried with Travis Head, hopefully he comes good. But even if he does come good, he won't have played any cricket so that's a concern.
"(But) the risk of keeping him in is the huge upside. He's been outstanding in his role at the top of the order and I think to win the World Cup we're going to have to score really quickly at the top and to have him, David Warner and Mitch Marsh all going at the back end of the tournament will give us what we need.
"Playing against (Marsh) domestically, you can feel that he's growing in confidence and he's really comfortable where he's at at the moment. He hits the ball as hard as anyone in world cricket - we've known that - it just looks like now he's got a clear head, clear mind and it's amazing what you can do in cricket when that happens."
Having been involved with Cricket Tasmania since the age of 12, Paine said he was looking forward to getting out of his comfort zone in a new role with Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming Big Bash League.
The World Cup begins on Thursday with a rematch between the previous two finalists, England and New Zealand. Australia's first match is against hosts India in Chennai on Sunday.
