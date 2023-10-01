The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Tim Paine previews Australia's prospects at Cricket World Cup

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated October 2 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tim Paine believes the form of Mitch Marsh and Travis Head outweighs a few concerns surrounding Australia's chances at the World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Snapshot for round five of the AFLW season
Adelaide remained unbeaten through five AFLW rounds with their win over Gold Coast. (Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS)
Martin Pegan, Joanna Guelas and Shayne Hope
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.