A man who was told to "take it outside" and punched another in a shopping centre car park has walked away from court with a hefty fine.
Shane Anthony Burston pleaded guilty to the May 30, 2022 assault at the Launceston Magistrates Court on Friday, September 29.
The 57-year-old Rocherlea man was shopping at Coles Mowbray with family members when they came across a father-son pair known to Burston.
Police prosecutor David Mathieson told the court a loud argument involving the two men and their sons followed, during which Burston was heard to say "stop talking about the past" and asked "why can't you get along?".
They were told to "take it outside" by the store manager, and the altercation turned physical in the car park.
Mr Mathieson said Burston saw the other man in a car, opened the car door with force, asked him "do you wanna go?" and dragged the man out the car before hitting him about the face and head.
The court heard Burston's children told him to stop, which he did, and after his arrest Burston admitted to the assault but the punches were "not real hard".
Defence counsel Grant Tucker said there was a complicated history between the two men and their families, and said Burston was not the instigator.
Mr Tucker said Burston was "minding his own business" before the incident, which was started by the other man who told Burston to "come outside, we'll sort it out"
The defence said the other man had repeatedly harassed Burston and his family on other occasions, and the car park assault was a "spur of the moment" event.
"He was baited ... his buttons were pushed and he fell for the baiting," he said.
Magistrate Evan Hughes said Burston had a "poor record" of violent offending, and had come before the court for various "acts of violence" five times before 2013 but had not offended for a decade.
The magistrate said although Burston should have been "setting an example" for his children, he had stopped the assault without external intervention and showed signs of restraint more broadly.
"The 10-year gap demonstrates you are able to control your temper," Mr Hughes said.
"However, if you are brought back before the court, your past history has been brought back to life by this offence."
Mr Hughes dealt with the matter by way of a conviction and a $900 fine.
