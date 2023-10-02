Premier Jeremy Rockliff has admitted the government's stability is in former attorney-general Elise Archer's hands should she return to parliament later this month.
Ms Archer has said she is still considering whether she will remain in parliament after resigning from the Liberal party on Friday.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff earlier that day has asked Ms Archer to resign from her ministerial positions after he became aware of a text message to staff where she appeared to be dismissive of victim-survivors.
Ms Archer said it was her intention to resign from parliament in a Facebook post following a meeting with Mr Rockliff and Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson about the message.
But the long-time Liberal party member over the weekend had an about-face and said she was considering sitting on the crossbench.
As of Monday morning, Ms Archer said she was still considering her position and needed "time to think about it".
Should she decide to stay, Ms Archer could be the determining factor as to whether the government has the confidence of parliament.
If she returned to parliament on October 17, the government will have 10 members on the floor of the lower house, Labor with eight members, the Greens with two members and four independents.
Should Ms Archer support a no-confidence vote in the government from Labor, with support from the Greens, Tasmanians could be sent to the polls earlier than 2025.
While announcing a redistribution of Ms Archer's former ministerial responsibilities on Monday, Mr Rockliff said he had no intention to call an early election.
He said Ms Archer should either come back to parliament and provide the government with confidence or supply or leave parliament so another Liberal member can fill her vacancy.
"Really it's in her hands," Mr Rockliff said.
"Ms Archer has a very clear responsibility to make it clear to the Tasmanian people - either come back to the parliament and guarantee confidence and supply or resign from parliament as she has already stated she would do."
He said it was a difficult decision to ask for Ms Archer's resignation from cabinet.
"I made a difficult decision. I worked with Elise for 13 years, and it was not an easy decision to make, but the right call," Mr Rockliff said.
"I was aware of the consequences of that decision, but I said at the time last week that culture needs to change, it needs to start from the top and it starts with me."
Tasmanian Small Business Council executive officer Robert Mallet said an early election was the last thing the state needed at present.
"It is understandable that she is disappointed about losing her ministerial position," he said.
"However, to force Tasmania to go to an election on that back of that would be an unconscionable act on her part.
"I would urge Ms Archer to either resign from Parliament and allow another Liberal to take her place, or if she does wish to stay in Parliament, to provide a guarantee of confidence and supply to the Rockliff Liberal government, and John Tucker and Lara Alexander have done."
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Michael Bailey said all parliamentarians needed to prioritise political stability.
"There are many challenges facing our state at the moment," he said.
"We need our representatives to focus on delivering good outcomes for the community, whether that be driving economic growth, creating jobs or delivering important reforms such as implementing the recommendations from the recent Commission of Inquiry."
