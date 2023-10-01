Former Attorney-General Elise Archer said she is still considering whether she will remain in parliament after resigning from the Liberal party on Friday.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff on Friday asked Ms Archer to resign from her ministerial positions after he became aware of a text message to staff where she appeared to be dismissive of victim-survivors.
Ms Archer said it was her intention to resign from parliament in a Facebook post following a meeting with Mr Rockliff and Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson about the message.
But the long-time Liberal party member over the weekend had an about-face and said she was considering sitting on the crossbench.
As of Monday morning, Ms Archer said she was still considering her position and needed "time to think about it".
Should she decide to stay, Ms Archer could be the determining factor as to whether the government has the confidence of parliament.
If she returned to parliament on October 17, the government will have 10 members on the floor of the lower house, Labor with eight members, the Greens with two members and four independents.
