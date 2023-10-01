The Examiner
Elise Archer reconsidering decision to resign from parliament

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated October 2 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:40am
Elise Archer, who has been in state parliament since 2010, is considering her position as an independent after resigning from the Liberal party.
Former Attorney-General Elise Archer said she is still considering whether she will remain in parliament after resigning from the Liberal party on Friday.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

