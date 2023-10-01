The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football
Opinion

Collingwood, Brisbane and Kiss: reflections on AFL grand final

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated October 2 2023 - 8:55am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brian Taylor was 99,000 out with the crowd figure, Kiss doubled sales of black and white face paint, a lot of people said "surreal" and "unbelievable" and Mike Brady played his annual gig to a sold-out MCG before being cryogenically frozen for the next 364 days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Snapshot for round five of the AFLW season
Adelaide remained unbeaten through five AFLW rounds with their win over Gold Coast. (Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS)
Martin Pegan, Joanna Guelas and Shayne Hope
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.