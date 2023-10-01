Brian Taylor was 99,000 out with the crowd figure, Kiss doubled sales of black and white face paint, a lot of people said "surreal" and "unbelievable" and Mike Brady played his annual gig to a sold-out MCG before being cryogenically frozen for the next 364 days.
Australia's biggest annual sporting event again united most of a nation behind big screen TVs and, between BT's mathematically-challenged "we have one thousand and 24 people in the house" and the contest's constant fluctuations, it was largely entertaining fodder.
From the lengthy pre-game rituals to Jordan De Goey's second 50-metre bomb prompting the 10th and last lead change of the match, there was plenty to watch over the healthy cocktail of sausages, chippies and chocolates that coincidentally dominated this week's Woolworth's specials catalogue.
Indigenous singer-songwriter Jess Hitchcock kicked off the musical prelude wearing an outfit declaring "You're The Voice" and "Yes", which suggested either she was a huge fan of John Farnham and English progressive rock bands of the '60s or that she had missed the AFL memo about political statements.
Not content with the assorted Tasmanian connections among the two teams, Jack Riewoldt hopped in the first car of retiring players proudly sporting an AFL Tasmania pin badge, after which came the lengthy voiceover intro thing which always bangs on about gladiators and coliseums that the AFL loves.
This was the point when The Wife asked if the coverage could be fast-forwarded.
Almost certainly the only rock and roll hall of famers to include a Nazi unit symbol in their logo, Kiss brought their trademark mix of enough make-up, chest hair, spangles and tongues to embarrass a Eurovision song contest.
Supported by an eye-catching army of energetic, excitable and, above all, cheap kids, the ageing American rockers put on what the presenters said was the biggest stadium production in Australia outside an Olympics or Commonwealth Games.
It was actually quite watchable, even if it did coincide with The Wife announcing she was hanging out the washing.
Sadly, Sam Newman was unavailable to present the 'welcome to country', so Uncle Colin Hunter Jnr was forced to step in before proud Aussie Mason Cox could be seen belting out the national anthem sung by Kate Miller-Heidke.
Up in the combox, Matthew Richardson lamented having never played in a grand final, James Brayshaw warned that a Sherrin doesn't always bounce true while two-time Norm Smith Medallist Luke Hodge pretended to know what it takes to perform in a grand final.
But, predictably, it was BT who took out the Pot and Kettle hypocrisy award when he criticised the umpires for not appearing to make a lot of sense.
The Wife told me I wasn't allowed to criticise Richo as he talks a lot more sense than the other commentators, although she did willingly admit this was a low bar.
Early in the second half the commentary team concluded that, as it was the hottest grand final in a decade, Brisbane had a significant advantage, what with being from the Sunshine State and all.
On the field, it was a classic.
Zac Bailey jinking his way to a wonder goal wearing the no.33 guernsey was reminiscent of Hodge's teammate Cyril Rioli 15 years earlier before Charlie Cameron continued the theme with an effortless long bomb wearing the no.23 guernsey of retiring players' parade no-show Lance Franklin.
Bobby Hill took a mark of Jesaulenko proportions to level the scores while Nick Daicos, keen to keep the event carbon neutral, found time to recycle a plastic bag.
BT said it was tense. Five times. If viewers weren't tense before he pointed that out, they were after.
In the end Brisbane kicked 13 goals to 12, but Collingwood won courtesy of 10 more behinds.
The previous two occasions when a side kicked more goals than their opponents and didn't win was in 2010 when St Kilda drew and lost a replay - to Collingwood - and in 1977 when North Melbourne drew and then beat ... Collingwood.
The close-finish specialists had held on to win both the prelim and grand final by a combined total of less than a goal.
And at the end of it all, Magpies coach Craig McRae announced that his wife had given birth that morning, a story that the news-hungry media pack had apparently completely overlooked.
The AFL website modestly declared the match "perhaps the best ever premiership decider".
Despite the best efforts of BT, it was somewhat hard to argue.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.