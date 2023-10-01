Residents and visitors at a Flinders Island holiday hotspot have been told to keep an eye on emergency advice as a bushfire burns.
The Tasmania Fire Service put out an alert just after 2pm issuing a watch and act advice for a bushfire at Boat Harbour Creek at Leeka.
Tasmania Fire Service and Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service are attending the blaze.
Leeka, about 40 kilometres from Whitemark, attracts beach-loving and fishing groups and is made up of primarily larger coastal holiday homes.
"Embers, smoke, and ash may fall on Leeka and West End Road and threaten you and your home before the main fire arrives," the TFS said in its warning.
