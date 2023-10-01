When Karen Burbury moved to Tasmania, all she wanted was a good steak and a decent cocktail.
Tired of her search, she decided she'd make it herself, and add a bit of flair to it too.
Thus Cataract on Paterson was born.
Ten years later the restaurant has made its mark through wild desserts and themed dinner parties that Launceston has come to know and love.
Looking back on a decade, Ms Burbury said it had been a humbling experience.
"For someone that had no hospitality experience, and just a vision to create a restaurant that could bring the community together; I feel like I have achieved what I set out to do," Ms Burbury said.
"I'm patting myself on the back today because it is a massive achievement to run a successful business over ten years, and it's because of all my team too."
Ms Burbury's vision was simple: to create somewhere she would want to eat.
"I wanted a great steak, good Australian seafood and a cocktail or dessert," Ms Burbury said.
"I thought if I create what I would love to do with my girlfriend's or my family, it would certainly work."
She said her "recipe for success" involved training from ground roots to management, supporting local producers, and staying connected with the community.
While a break is well deserved, Ms Burbury said they were already looking at launching another venue next year.
"I just hope in the next ten years, I can continue to be a mentor to people coming into the industry," she said.
"When I came into the industry with no experience there were kind people that reached out to me... I hope I can do that for people now."
Part of this passion to help others in hospitality came after Ms Burbury's diagnosis with a brain tumor in 2017, when she had to step away from some of her duties.
"That was one of the toughest challenges that I've had to face personally, but my team rallied around me and they kept the restaurant running," Ms Burbury said.
The diagnosis couldn't slow her down though, and even led to another business venture.
"That's where Rupert & Hound came from, I was in hospital and I just said to my husband I need to create something to be better," she said.
"It's that evolution where we've been able to create something and create the magic through our Halloween and themed nights; that's my outlet for creativity.
"People that have worked at Cataract have gone on to make their own restaurants, I just hope I've played a pivotal role in giving them belief in themselves that they can do it."
