Liberal Rosevears MLC Jo Palmer dismissed claims from former Attorney-General Elise Archer that the Liberal Party "continued to fail to support ambitious women".
The response comes after Ms Archer was told by Premier Jeremy Rockliff to resign when he was made aware of remarks that were "unacceptable by any standard and unequivocally fall short of expectations for a minister of the crown" on September 29.
Ms Palmer said she always felt "exceptionally supported," by her party.
"I have to say my experience has been the complete and utter opposite of that [of Ms Archer's experience]," Ms Palmer said.
"I felt very supported as a woman, just as a human being... our colleagues are phenomenal and we all treat each other with respect and kindness.
"I've never felt that I've been treated any differently, whether I'm a man or a woman; I'm just a human wanting to serve."
Meanwhile, Labor leader Rebecca White said parliament "must resume as scheduled", and was willing to level the playing field by offering Mr Rockliff a pair.
"If the government was one member down, Labor would remove a member from their chamber so votes are the same as they were if both members were present," Ms White said.
"I have written to Premier Jeremy Rockliff to express in the strongest terms that Parliament sit as scheduled with assurances that Labor will provide a pair to offset the absence of a Liberal Member for Clark."
Parliament is schedule to report back in the next sitting week on October 17.
Ms Palmer said Ms Archer's resignation would not delay the implementation of the commission of inquiries recommendations.
"We will be moving full steam ahead and we are 100 per cent committed to working through the recommendations of the commission of inquiry," Ms Palmer said.
Meanwhile, Ms White said the Premier had "a lot of trouble on his hands".
"There's obviously a lot of conflict within the Liberal Party," she said.
"The fact that they're leaking text messages against one another just displays the disunity and the chaos within the government.
"This is the fifth Minister that's resigned in just two years... the team elected by the Liberal Party just two years ago is very different to what it was when people thought they're electing a stable government."
