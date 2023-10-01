THE CAMPAIGN for the Voice referendum started as something positive and unifying. It was - and is - an opportunity to support a request by Indigenous Australians to be recognised in the constitution as the first people of this land. They asked for a permanent body though which they could give advice as to how we can give them a 'fair go'. This simple request has been used as a political tool to divide us. It is not something that has been dreamed up by the Albanese government; Indigenous people have been working on it since the days of the Howard government and they have come up with a request that is summarised in the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

