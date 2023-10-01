I FIND it quite ironic that the Macquarie Bank was recently proposing the phasing out of cash, and just this week a large IT outage had the ANZ suggesting cash as an alternative to credit cards until the problem could be resolved!
This clearly demonstrates that a completely online society, and one without cash as well, would grind to a halt in the instance of widespread internet failure. There needs to be a Plan B in all things, something that seems to be largely ignored these days.
Greg Waldon, Prospect Vale
THANK you to the people impacted by dementia, community members, councils, businesses and healthcare professionals who marked Dementia Action Week 2023 from 18-24 September.
Across Australia, individuals and organisations supported our campaign to 'Act Now for a Dementia-Friendly Future' encouraging everyone to take simple actions which make our communities more dementia-friendly.
On behalf of the estimated more than 400,000 people living with dementia in Australia and the more than 1.5 million people involved in their care, we thank everyone for their support.
While Dementia Action Week is only one week each year, the conversation and action to eliminate discrimination continues year-round. For information and tips on how you can continue working towards a dementia-friendly future, please visit dementiafriendly.org.au.
Maree McCabe AM, CEO Dementia Australia
WHY does musical entertainment at AFL Grand Finals never exceed the very low expectations of the gathered sporting crowd.
ABC Radio's Rampaging Roy Slaven and the leading light of long shots HG Nelson from Bludging on the Blindside program are of the opinion that AFL House is full of footballers and not music promotors, juxtaposed with the grand final gathered assembly being present for the football, not the music!
Kiss and Meat Loaf are two examples indicative of a "baby boomer" culture at the apex of AFL House, not one that may include Australian band King Stingray or American singers Beck or Kristin Hersh, possibly to appease and satisfy the older demographic range within the gathering of grand final spectators?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
THE CAMPAIGN for the Voice referendum started as something positive and unifying. It was - and is - an opportunity to support a request by Indigenous Australians to be recognised in the constitution as the first people of this land. They asked for a permanent body though which they could give advice as to how we can give them a 'fair go'. This simple request has been used as a political tool to divide us. It is not something that has been dreamed up by the Albanese government; Indigenous people have been working on it since the days of the Howard government and they have come up with a request that is summarised in the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
I am saddened to see polling that shows that my generation, the older one that has benefited most from the wealth and prosperity of our land, appears to be the strongest against fairness and equality for those who have not been so privileged.
We are better than this. We have shown that in hard times we are generous and care for others. I plead with those who are yet to make up their mind to talk to people who support a Yes vote, read, go online and search more widely. If you Don't Know - Find Out. The addition to the constitution won't affect the rest of us materially but passing the referendum will increase our self-respect, confirm the great Aussie tradition of a 'fair go' and enhance our international reputation as a fair and equitable nation.
Lois Hoffmann, Invermay
Completely agree that the Ashley Youth Detention Centre should be closed. It has a very dark history relating to vile acts that have happened to youth detainees by staff and other inmates and also to staff by other staff.
However the actual building could be gutted and re-purposed as one of the three new Youth Justice Facilities. The government has not indicated what it proposes for the facility once it has closed.
Rather than building three new youth facilities in various parts of the state, use this current facility as one, then only two have to be built from scratch. As well as a complete gutting and renovation, the name could also be changed.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
