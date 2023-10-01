The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

YOUR SAY: Cash remains king, Dementia Week thanks, AFL entertainment

Updated October 2 2023 - 11:28am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A place remains for cash, one reader says. File picture
A place remains for cash, one reader says. File picture

Banks and cash

I FIND it quite ironic that the Macquarie Bank was recently proposing the phasing out of cash, and just this week a large IT outage had the ANZ suggesting cash as an alternative to credit cards until the problem could be resolved!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.