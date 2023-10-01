Visitors are spending big as tourism figures return to pre-COVID-19 levels, the latest Tasmanian Visitor Data (TVD) says.
The TVD report shows the state welcomed 1.28 million visitors for the year ending June 2023, with visitors spending well above 2019 levels at $3.853 billion.
These figures are up 61 per cent from the previous year.
The data suggests Tasmania will see domestic visitation growth soften as more Australian travellers head overseas for their holidays.
However, more than 84 per cent of domestic visitors said they'd visit Tasmania again, with an increased likelihood of that trip within the next two years.
The latest Hotel Occupancy Report by the Tasmanian Hospitality Association (THA) showed 61.71 per cent of rooms were filled, down 5.39 per cent on last year's winter.
THA chief executive Steve Old said despite this, the statistics were the third best to be recorded, and the fifth time occupancy levels for winter have been above 60 per cent.
"I've been saying for several months that cooling occupancy levels have not been unexpected given the demand from interstaters travelling to Tasmania as post-COVID-19 eases," Mr Old said.
"We know there are a number of factors in play for the decrease in visitation to Tasmania during winter, including the rising of costs to household budgets across the board, high airfares, and a desire for a lot of Australians to head overseas this Aussie winter."
Mr Old said while southern Tasmanian accommodation providers enjoyed a minor increase in occupancy for August compared to 12 months ago (up 0.06 per cent), both the north (-11.16 per cent) and north-west (-10.75 per cent) were down significantly.
"While the recent announcement of the wider Dark Mofo festival going into recess in 2024 is a blow, it does now present a golden opportunity for the peak bodies to work with the government to find solutions to diversify further with festivals and events in different parts of the state," he said.
Premier and Tourism Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the softening of domestic travel nationally means Tasmania needed to continue to invest strongly in marketing activity to support this important sector and grow the state's international presence.
"The tourism industry is so important to Tasmania's economy, supporting local jobs and businesses," Mr Rockliff said.
"More Tasmanians per capita are employed in tourism than in any other state or territory, with visitors making an important contribution to local businesses and regional employment."
