The finest wines may improve with age, but that does not mean their makers need to be vintage, as the new graduates of the Next Crop Tasmania 2023 leadership program have proved.
The program is the first of its kind to be offered to the Tasmanian wine sector and is focused on building leadership and management skills within the industry.
Delivered by Wine Tasmania in partnership with Tasmanian Leaders, the program saw participants from viticultural, winemaking, cellar door, and marketing roles come together to build capacity within the local wine community.
Next Crop Tasmania aims to keep the future generation of Tasmanian winemakers engaged and committed to their region.
Wine Tasmania's viticulture and winemaking officer Paul Smart said while Tasmanian wine businesses had great technical, business, marketing, and tourism resources, leadership training had been identified as an area that needed improvement.
"The format delivered by Tasmanian Leaders was very flexible and practical, with participants able to shape the content and topics discussed to make sure it was highly relevant," Mr Smart said.
Participant Ben Pearson from Swinging Gate Wines in the Tamar Valley said he had really enjoyed the program.
"Learning about different personality types was really valuable - being aware of how other people think, what you need to do, and how to communicate to help them express themselves and get the best outcomes," Mr Pearson said.
"It was also great to spend time working on the businesses rather than in the business, as it's easy to get caught up in the now."
Matt Dunbabin from Bangor Vineyard on the Tasman Peninsula also participated in the program and said he found the course very motivating and insightful.
"The course provided very relevant and practical information to immediately apply in our small wine business," Mr Dunbabin said.
"As a business employing quite a lot of people, the course has particularly helped in understanding, supporting, and managing our staff."
