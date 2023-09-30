An early-morning fire at Kings Meadows has been deemed deliberate by firefighters, with further investigations pending.
Crews from Launceston Fire Station were called to Riseley Street after reports of a shed on fire shortly before 2am on October 1.
On arrival, they found the shed at the back of the property alight, however a Tasmania Fire Service spokesperson said the blaze was extinguished "fairly quickly".
The spokesperson said a TFS investigation suggested the fire had been deliberately lit, and had caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the structure.
They said the matter would be handed over to Tasmania Police for further investigation.
