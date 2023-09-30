An early-morning fire at Kings Meadows has been deemed deliberate by firefighters, with further investigations pending.
Crews from Launceston Fire Station were called to Riseley Street after reports of a shed on fire shortly before 2am on October 1.
On arrival, they found the shed at the back of the property alight, however a Tasmania Fire Service spokesperson said the blaze was extinguished "fairly quickly".
The spokesperson said a TFS investigation suggested the fire had been deliberately lit, and had caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the structure.
They said the matter would be handed over to Tasmania Police for further investigation.
Police confirmed investigations were ongoing, and urged anybody with information to contact Launceston Police on 131 444 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers Tasmania.
