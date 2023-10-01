The Tasmanian Motorcycle Council are celebrating the success of a training program launched six years ago, which has led to a significant reduction in motorcycle accidents.
The council's public officer Paul Bullock said Tasmania had a poor training system prior to 2017 and it took many years of approaching the government to set up a new training.
Training for Tasmanian motorcyclists changed in 2017 following a University of New South Wales study which designed on-road component for learners.
It was eventually trialled in Victoria and the Tasmanian Motorcycle Council travelled to there with the Registrar of Motor Vehicles and the Department of State Growth to view the training program.
It was deemed superior to what was offered in Tasmania and the state government was asked to adop the Victorian program which it did in 2017.
Data from the Motor Accidents Insurance Board shows that the total number of motorcycle accidents over the four years preceding the training was 534.
The total over the four years after the training was set up was 253.
"It just proves that the new model is a success," Mr Bullock said.
The training, which is mandatory for all motorcyclists, now requires an on-road component where the trainer takes the learner out on the road with traffic.
In contrast, the old training course required learners to practice on a basketball court, a school oval or in a car park.
The new course covers hazard awareness and positioning and spotting hazards before they occur is a major part of the training, Mr Bullock said.
Council secretary Brooke Farrelly, who has been through both the old and new training, said she first trained on a basketball court.
It was an unnatural and unsafe environment to learn the skills to eventually get on the road, Ms Farrelly said.
The old course also included a full day of theory.
"That bonked your brains out, you didn't understand anything by the end of the day and you come back the next day having forgotten everything because you've been overloaded," she said.
You were expected to put what you learned in practice and you were sent on your way with no road components, Ms Farrelly said.
"The new one builds you up so much better to be a safer rider than the previous course. You learn a bit and then you go practice it."
Motorcycle safety is incredibly important for young people who relying on a bike to be independent, Mr Bullock said.
Ms Farrelly said she had no other means of getting to school other than a motorcycle and once she had her licence, she was able to contribute to the community and the economy.
"It helps you be a member of the community," she said.
