The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Motorcycle Council celebrates success of revised training program and reduction in accidents

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated October 1 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Hrycyszyn of Richardson's Harley Davidson (Vice President Tasmanian Motorcycle Council) and Paul Bullock President Tasmanian Motorcycle Council with Brooke Farrelly of Launceston, at Richardson's Harley Davidson. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Simon Hrycyszyn of Richardson's Harley Davidson (Vice President Tasmanian Motorcycle Council) and Paul Bullock President Tasmanian Motorcycle Council with Brooke Farrelly of Launceston, at Richardson's Harley Davidson. Picture by Paul Scambler.

The Tasmanian Motorcycle Council are celebrating the success of a training program launched six years ago, which has led to a significant reduction in motorcycle accidents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.