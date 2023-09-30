Brisbane and Collingwood fans were showing their colours in Launceston ahead of Saturday's highly-anticipated AFL Grand Final.
Specks of black, white, maroon, blue and gold could be spotted throughout the city, with some fans feeling sure of a win and others just hoping for a close game.
Magpies supporters Sandra and Derek Bruce were hoping for a win but feeling "a bit nervous."
"I'm from Melbourne originally and barracked for Collingwood all my life," Mr Bruce said.
"As a kid I used to go all the time, I've been over for the preliminary and semi-final."
He said he was hoping for a close match.
"It's got to be better than last year's [Geelong v Sydney], that was pathetic ... so long as both teams put up a fight and we win by a point I don't mind," he said.
Lions supporter Shane Dawson planned to watch the final with mates, and was expecting the Lions to win by three goals.
"It's been a while since we've been in a Grand Final, I'm just hoping for a good one really," he said.
"We look unstoppable at the moment, we've been knocked out of finals a few times recently but I think we're better for it; this is the time."
Another Lions fan, Billy Price, predicted a win by two and a half goals.
"It'll be close, I don't think we'll blow anyone out of the water," he said.
"I've been a fan for most of my life, my Grandma and Grandpa lived in Brisbane so I used to go up there as a young fella.
"Go Lions!"
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.