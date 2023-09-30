Firefighters have urged Tasmanians to check their fire alarms after a close call at Ravenswood.
A man in his 60s was rescued by firefighters on September 29, who were called to reports of a possible fire at a Lambert Street home about 7pm.
Crews from Launceston and Ravenswood responded to the incident, and noted a strong smell and large amounts of smoke visible upon arrival.
Tasmania Fire Service district officer James Newstead said firefighters had to force their way into the home, and found the man asleep with the smoke alarms activated.
"The crews did a quick search of the house and found a male occupant sleeping on the couch," Mr Newstead said.
"They had to wake him up and bring him outside.
"He was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation."
The man was taken to the Launceston General Hospital for observation, and Mr Newstead said he had a "minor" case of smoke inhalation.
Initial investigations suggested the man had started cooking before he fell asleep, and food left in the oven was the source of the smoke.
Mr Newstead praised the swift actions of firefighters and the man's neighbour who reported the incident.
He said it was a timely reminder to check smoke alarm batteries.
"This time of year when we're changing our clocks for daylight saving, we'd like to remind people to change their smoke alarm batteries," Mr Newstead said.
"There are also 10-year lithium batteries, which you can swap out for your old smoke alarm batteries."
