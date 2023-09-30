The stage is set for the return of thoroughbred night racing in Launceston.
Mowbray hosted a sole winter meeting on July 23, but before that, the last meeting under lights was on Good Friday in April.
There are 20 Launceston night meetings scheduled for the 2023-24 season, and the racing kicking off on Friday, October 6, is a sign of things to come.
All up, there are seven Friday meetings scheduled for Launceston, a great result for on-course patronage, as well as wagering turnover, which is traditionally higher on a Friday night compared to Wednesday.
The dates of October 6 and 27, November 17, January 12 and 26, March 15 and April 5 have been allocated for Friday night racing. Tasmanian Turf Club chief executive Gary Raynor is excited to welcome the public back to Launceston.
"I may be biased, but I think this is the most picturesque country racetrack in Australia," Raynor said.
"Having the extra Friday night meetings this season is great for us and a real opportunity for punters to come and enjoy the facilities and racing after work."
The July meeting run in Launceston was conducted with the rail out 11 metres from the 1200m to the winning post and seven metres for the remainder, meaning most of the thoroughbred surface has had the best part of six months for maintenance work.
"We've been busy working on the track, and we're really pleased with how it's looking," Launceston track and facilities manager Ryan Smith said.
"We will race in the true for the first meeting on October 6, and the initial plan is two-metre rail shifts from there."
If nominations for the Launceston trials on September 28 are a leading indicator, big field sizes are expected for the first meeting.
Nine races have been programmed for the return of night racing, and live hosted coverage of the meeting will be provided by both Sky Thoroughbred Central and TasracingTV.
