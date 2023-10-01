UTAS research finds AI generated content biased against women in leadership

Researchers from the University of Tasmania found AI produced content could perpetuate "harmful gender biases".
By analysing AI-generated content about what made a 'good' and 'bad' leader, researchers Toby Newstead and Bronwyn Eager found that men were consistently depicted as strong, courageous, and competent, while women were often portrayed as emotional and ineffective.
"There were some murmurings in the research, and especially management and leadership communities, that AI was perpetuating known gender biases," Dr Newstead said.
"What we did was use a long form AI writer, which is different to chatbots like ChatGPT, and prompted it to tell us about leadership."
She said long form AI writers could generate content like press releases, news articles, blog posts and training manuals.
Dr Newstead and Dr Eager prompted the writer to generate different narratives around good and bad leadership of both men and women.
"We ended up with a whole bunch of these narratives that we then analysed to see how or if they were perpetuating gender biases, which they were," Dr Newstead said.
"AI tools are trained on pretty much all the stuff we've published on the internet up to the early 2020s; it learns all of that and then learns how to predict what ideas, thoughts and words will hang together in response to a prompt."
She said AI did not create gender bias, but rather reflected human bias.
"If people are using AI in text-reliant industries like leadership development, and using them to create speeches or presentations, there's a good chance that material that will contain biases that may be subtle, but can still be quite harmful," she said.
"The key implications are people using AI need to be really careful that that they're analysing it, and that humans are retaining ultimate oversight and accountability for things produced with the help of AI."
On the flip side, Dr Newstead said if we're intentional in our use, AI can help identify gender biases.
"We can do things like put in position descriptions or vacant job ads, and ask the chat to help identify where or if there might be subtle gender biases," Dr Newstead said.
"You can actually ask AI to help you identify biases, which it will do.
"But if you don't ask it to and you just have it produce content for you, there's a good chance that content will reflect harmful biases."
Dr Newstead encouraged people to "start playing with AI."
"It's here to stay, we should be using it, testing it and becoming comfortable with it," she said.
"And especially we should be using to help us think better and more critically ... it can help us sort of tease out our own biases and assumptions as well."
