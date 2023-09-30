Northern Tassie export Ella Maurer will make her debut for the Gold Coast Suns in AFLW on Sunday.
The fifth-placed Suns take on the undefeated Adelaide Crows in round five at Adelaide's Unley Oval.
Maurer was traded from North Melbourne to the Gold Coast during the off-season and it will be the 21-year-old's second AFLW match since being drafted in 2021.
The midfielder/forward has had more time to prepare for this one after being a last-minute inclusion for her Roos' debut.
Maurer, who started her footy career with North Launceston, made her AFLW debut against Geelong in round four at UTAS Stadium last year.
"I was named as emergency and flew over the night before and pretty much didn't know it was happening until we got to the ground," she said.
"I came in because of the weather basically, it was raining and it was like a puddle out there so they preferred to have me in the wet for my ground work and told me an hour before the game.
"It was a bit overwhelming but so good to have the support I had at short notice."
The former Old Scotch and Tasmanian Devils player spoke at the NTFA season launch earlier this year.
She had just joined the Suns.
"I'm excited about being part of a young and up-and-coming team and getting a bit more of an opportunity up there," she said.
"Also having that connection with Cameron Joyce, the head coach. He was my head coach for the Devils program and I had a really good relationship with him so I'm excited for that."
Joyce will have a milestone of his own with it being his 25th AFLW game as coach.
Standing at 169 centimetres, Maurer is considered a strong inside-midfield prospect who possesses strength and power through the contest.
The Suns have three wins and one loss while the second-placed Crows have won four straight.
The first bounce is at 4.05pm AEST on Sunday.
Maurer's former team, Old Scotch, played in this year's NTFAW preliminary final.
