Days are set to get longer as summer approaches and daylight saving time begins in Tasmania.
At 2am, Sunday October 1, clocks will move forward by one hour in keeping with a tradition that extends back more than a century.
Daylight saving time was first observed in Tasmania in 1916 until 1919, and again from 1941 through to 1944 when the federal government imposed the initiative nationally.
The Tasmanian government introduced daylight saving time again in 1967, in an effort to reduce demand on hydroelectric power stations during a drought that lasted until 1968.
Initially a temporary measure, permanent daylight saving time was legislated by the state government in 1970, and from 2008 all states that observe daylight saving time did so from the first Sunday in October to the first Sunday in April.
Although Tasmanians will lose an hour's sleep on Sunday, they will regain it when clocks are wound back at 3am on April 7, 2024.
