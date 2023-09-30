If Tasmania Labor isn't ready to govern now it never will be

An opposition should have clear and compelling policy platforms that address the electorate's concerns. Labor has done this well. Rather than follow the Liberal federal opposition template of saying no to everything, Ms White and her team are releasing policy to the public in the hope it will sway voters at the next state election. A couple of good examples are Labor's commitment to legislate a cap on power prices and reintroduce the rebate scheme for business users that would assist in tackling the cost of living challenges for businesses and households. On the education front, Labor has said it would offer scholarships for people to come out of the industry to gain qualifications to be a TAFE teacher, give them a wage subsidy while they undertake training, and cover the course cost.