The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION: If Tasmania Labor isn't ready to govern now it never will be

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
October 1 2023 - 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
If Tasmania Labor isn't ready to govern now it never will be
If Tasmania Labor isn't ready to govern now it never will be

The Rockliff government is in chaos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.