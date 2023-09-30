If Tasmania Labor isn't ready to govern now it never will be

The Rockliff government is in chaos.
On Friday, Attorney-General Elise Archer resigned. Backbenchers Lara Alexander and John Tucker started the rot earlier this year when they quit the Liberal Party. An election is not far off. I predicted March 2024, earlier this year, but realistically, an election could be called at any time now.
The Labor Party should be ready to win an election and form government, But is it?
When a government is in chaos, it can create opportunities and challenges for the opposition. First, among the priorities of an opposition looking to get elected would be to ensure it has a solid and competent leadership team. This fosters unity within the party and presents a cohesive front to the voters. No doubt Rebecca White has support from her colleagues; she is engaging and mostly impressive with her messaging in parliament and at press conferences. She looks strong and competent. But there is the ever-present shadow of former Labor leader David O'Byrne. He looms large over the party in Tasmania, and whilst he is in the picture, he will be a problem for portraying unity and cohesiveness.
An opposition should have clear and compelling policy platforms that address the electorate's concerns. Labor has done this well. Rather than follow the Liberal federal opposition template of saying no to everything, Ms White and her team are releasing policy to the public in the hope it will sway voters at the next state election. A couple of good examples are Labor's commitment to legislate a cap on power prices and reintroduce the rebate scheme for business users that would assist in tackling the cost of living challenges for businesses and households. On the education front, Labor has said it would offer scholarships for people to come out of the industry to gain qualifications to be a TAFE teacher, give them a wage subsidy while they undertake training, and cover the course cost.
Labor should have its campaign strategy in place already. Undoubtedly, it will use the government's chaos as a key campaign theme, highlighting its failures and promising stability and effective governance. But to win, it needs more than that. Labor's campaign should include strong messaging, targeting the voter demographic it needs to win, rather than speak solely to its base. Both the Liberals and Labor need to talk to middle Tasmania; its rusted-on supporters won't be enough to get either party a majority.
Most political experts in Tasmania claim that gaining a majority will be challenging at the next election, which looks to be true. So, Labor must explore potential alliances with other opposition parties or independent candidates to maximise its electoral chances and its chances of forming a government.
Jeremy Rockliff, unlike Scott Morrison, has not been a terrible leader. Mr Rockliff has led his party and the state well. Yes, he has his detractors, but there is not a palpable sense of animosity toward him as there was for Morrison. So, for Labor to win, they must focus on policy rather than personality.
When a government is in chaos, the opposition needs to capitalise on the public's dissatisfaction with the incumbent party while offering a credible and stable alternative. Labor needs a well-structured campaign and a focus on the needs and concerns of the electorate as essential elements of its pitch to voters if it hopes to convince Tasmanians it can govern.
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Examiner.
