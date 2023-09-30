If the Tasmania JackJumpers can match their coach's tenacity and fight, a season-opening loss in Perth will have little impact on their NBL challenge.
Scott Roth was at his unpredictable best immediately after the team's 101-95 loss to the Wildcats, urging reporters to hurry up as the team had a flight to catch, pleading with Qantas not to delay it, refusing to look beyond Monday's training session and ignoring the first question to send best wishes to Corey 'Homicide' Williams who is battling cancer.
However, like his team, the charismatic American built his performance on defence, vigorously protecting Jordan Crawford from suggestions he was underperforming on the scoreboard.
"How many games have you actually watched him play, yourself, or are you just going off stats?" Roth responded when asked about the shooting stats of his fellow Ohioan.
He added: "He's a hell of a player, that's all I'll say about him" before repeating the phrase another four times as the reporter attempted to expand on the question.
Crawford finished with 13 points as the JackJumpers raced into a 12-0 lead, edged the first and last quarters but lost the middle two by six in an entertaining outing against star-studded opponents.
An electrifying performance from Jordan Usher led the way for the Wildcats who have now won their home opener in every season since 2014.
Usher's 35 points are the most by a Wildcat on debut, while his exuberant celebrations and trash talk entertained the 12,361 fans at RAC Arena.
Jack McVeigh scored 22 points while Milton Doyle had 18 plus eight assists and six rebounds as the visitors' resolve earned high praise from their straight-talking coach.
"I thought the game was fantastic," Roth said. "I told the guys 'If you want to start the season anywhere on the road this is the place to do it'. It was a heck of a game to be playing in - very exciting.
"Real proud of our guys. They fought all the way to the end which is expected of them and it was a great game."
Three-time NBL champion and MVP Bryce Cotton added 21 points for Perth with Corey Webster (16) and Keanu Pinder (14) contributing to a healthy team performance which impressed Roth.
"They've got a lot of players that are high-level scorers and at different times of their careers have been the focal point of their team so to put them all on one roster and have that firepower ... they're a handful obviously.
"We just couldn't settle ourselves and had some uncharacteristic turnovers also but overall, for our first game on the road and in this environment, I'm excited by our group and this is not a finished product by any means."
Big forward Fabijan Krslovic fed off his coach's press conference performance, echoing the sentiments about Crawford and describing going up against projected NBA lottery pick Alex Sarr, who, at 216 centimetres is 13cm taller, as "a fun challenge".
"We did enough offensively to win a game but defensively - which is what we pride ourselves on - we've still got to fix some things. It's going to come with time working together," Krslovic said.
"Interesting off-season with guys coming in at different times. Having to deal with that was interesting but the guys are getting along great and buying into what we do."
Krslovic was proud of how his team reduced a final-quarter deficit from 16 points to just one.
We just couldn't settle ourselves and had some uncharacteristic turnovers also but overall, for our first game on the road and in this environment, I'm excited by our group and this is not a finished product by any means.- JackJumpers coach Scott Roth
"We all play 40 minutes regardless. We can be down 30 and we're still going to hold ourselves to high standards to finish games.
"There's going to be nights when it's not going our way and fighting through that is something you've got to build as a team."
Wildcat brothers Tai and Corey Webster both appeared to sustain ankle injuries during the contest.
Although Roth and Krslovic were reluctant to talk about it, the JackJumpers' next match will see them open their account on home territory. They host back-to-back champions Sydney Kings in a repeat of the 2022 grand final at 7.30pm at the Derwent Entertainment Centre in Hobart.
Elsewhere in the NBL, Melbourne United won Thursday's season-opener 82-67 thanks to 20 points from Luke Travers as Tasmanian-born duo Chris Goulding and Tanner Krebs chipped in with 15 points between them.
Nathan Sobey (18 points) led the way in Brisbane Bullets' 86-71 victory over Adelaide 36ers. Former JackJumper fan favourite Isaac White recorded four points in 12 minutes of game time for the Bullets.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.