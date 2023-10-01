When cardiovascular patients need a breather during their rehabilitative walking at the LGH, they can, for the first time in three years, ponder the work of local painters.
The Launceston General Hospital's ARTrium space - inside the Northern Integrated Care Service building - has reopened for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic closures with a new exhibition, Metamorphosis.
"It's been a long haul," said Paul Richards, who is part of the Launceston General Hospital Historical Committee and is charged with organising the ARTrium's exhibitions.
"But now people can finally come back in here and have this space back as part of their healing process in the hospital, which is fantastic."
The ARTrium, which opened in 2013 for the hospital's 100th anniversary, is both a hallway exhibition space and an actual atrium - a large, skylit covered central room - which is often used as a location for walking-based rehabilitation.
In 2020 during the pandemic, the space - which was normally open to the public - was closed to exhibitions as many of the hospital's specialists operated clinics in the building and were under health restrictions.
The ARTrium has now officially reopened with a double first: a first ARTrium show in three years and a debut for the Launceston Art Society, which has never exhibited in the space as an organisation.
Composed of 57 works from the Society, Metamorphosis features the works of artists including Jill Eastley, Michael Beamish, Gerry Jensen, Snéhi Jarvis, Fred Fullerton and more.
The works in oil, pastel, acrylic, watercolour and mixed media respond to the theme - that of change - in sometimes literal senses, like that of the season or of new beginnings, much like the ARTrium itself.
"You never know what's going to come out of some of these artists," said artist Mary Starry, from the Launceston Art Society.
Pieces like Pauline Winwood's Silo Recycing depict the one of the city's iconic locations in vivid detail, framing it as a figure of "rebirth" having been repurposed as a luxurious hotel.
Metamorphosis is showing until November 20 at the ARTrium Gallery in Launceston General Hospital and is open to the public.
Those wishing to visit need to ensure they wear a face mask, which are available at the Northern Integrated Care Service building reception.
