Launceston General Hospital's ARTrium reopens with new exhibition

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
October 1 2023 - 12:00pm
President Launceston Arts Society Tess Way with Paul Richards of LGH Historical Committee and artists Edna Broad and Mary Starry at the ARTrium re-opening. Picture by Paul Scambler
President Launceston Arts Society Tess Way with Paul Richards of LGH Historical Committee and artists Edna Broad and Mary Starry at the ARTrium re-opening. Picture by Paul Scambler

When cardiovascular patients need a breather during their rehabilitative walking at the LGH, they can, for the first time in three years, ponder the work of local painters.

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

