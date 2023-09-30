A man who stole goods valued at several thousand dollars from stores including Myer Launceston has to repay his debt to society through community service.
St Helens man Caleb Douglas James Andrews was sentenced for several offences, including the shoplifting and an assault where he spat at a woman, at Launceston Magistrates Court on September 29.
Items stolen by the 26-year-old included several pairs of designer sunglasses, valued at $4421, several bottles of alcohol priced at $989 and meat, all of which he said he had sold to pay for rent.
He also damaged a pane of glass on a Telstra phone booth at St Helens.
Andrews pleaded guilty on September 22.
Magistrate Evan Hughes said Andrews had shown remorse by pleading guilty at an early occasion, and that he had made frank admissions to police during questioning.
"Your cooperation extends across most, if not all, of the matters," Mr Hughes said.
"You also made meaningful admissions ... some of these complaints are based wholly on your admissions."
These admitted offences included drug possession and unlicensed driving, both of which Mr Hughes said would not have been linked to Andrews if he had not told police.
The magistrate also noted Andrews had taken it upon himself to seek help for some mental health issues, including a potential case of PTSD.
Mr Hughes reprimanded Andrews for the assault, telling him spitting was "a degrading act", and the phone booth incident damaged a "public utility" Mr Hughes said was relied upon by the "vulnerable".
Mr Hughes sentenced Andrews to a 12-month community correction order, including special conditions around drug treatment and mental health treatment, and 49 community service hours.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.