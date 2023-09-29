The man who goaded another into fighting by telling him to "go for it fat boy" has avoided jail.
Dj Bannister-Christie, 26, was sentenced for one count of common assault at Launceston Magistrates Court on September 29.
He had been found guilty of the March 8, 2022 assault at Beaconsfield on August 17, and sentencing was adjourned pending an assessment for a community correction order.
The assault took place outside another man's home, after Bannister-Christie's former partner and her cousin began arguing.
This spilled into the street outside the home, and Bannister-Christie - who was waiting in a nearby vehicle - became involved.
Bannister-Christie claimed he acted in self-defence as the other man threw the first punch, however magistrate Evan Hughes found the weight-based remark was provocation.
At the sentencing hearing Mr Hughes said although Bannister-Christie had not been looking for a fight, but had made a decision to start the altercation.
"You didn't go looking for an argument that day, the argument came to you," Mr Hughes said.
"Although it did not occur on the property, it occurred on the street outside the property, where someone might reasonably expect safety and security."
Mr Hughes said Bannister-Christie had a "poor history" when it came to violent offending, with a previous series of assault charges resulting in a three-month suspended prison sentence in 2018.
The magistrate said Bannister-Christie also had a "patchy" record of engaging with community corrections however he was willing to proceed through a community correction order despite those concerns.
Mr Hughes sentenced Bannister-Christie to three months imprisonment, wholly suspended for two years, and a 12-month community correction order, without supervision.
This included 77 community service hours.
The magistrate acknowledged Bannister-Christie had made efforts to turn his life around since the offence, but warned him not to re-offend, as he would have to argue why he should not be put behind bars.
"That is a very difficult argument," Mr Hughes said.
