After seven years in the making, Bracknell residents came together to open a new hall that will be the site of school events, dances and other activities that bring the community together.
The new building unveiled on Friday replaces an old memorial hall which was experiencing moisture issues, rot and had started to lean on its side.
Bracknell Recreational Hall Committee Chairman Ian Mackenzie said that the building had reached a stage where it was uninhabitable and starting to become a risk.
Instead of spending money on repairs, it was time for a new building, Mr Mackenzie said.
The old hall held history and strong memories for the community. To preserve some aspects of the old building, the new hall contains wooden panels, artefacts and memorabilia from the old hall.
Bringing the old into the new is something they're very proud of, Mr Mackenzie said.
The old hall hosted dance groups, taekwondo, sporting activities, and school events. There are about 200 people who use it each month, Mr Mackenzie said.
The new hall also has a gym, kitchen, storage, stage area and toilet.
The process of creating a new hall started in 2016 and has taken persistence on the part of the community, Mr Mackenzie said.
"It's a one one in a lifetime opportunity to be a part of a project like this."
Meander Valley Mayor Wayne Johnston said the project started with motion in the council, and eventually received federal and state funding.
The Tasmanian government contributed $400,000 and the project received $600,000 in federal funding. Meander Valley Council's contributions totalled $235,000
"Unfortunately, through COVID, the costs flew out as they did with every building project through COVID, but it turned into $1.2 million project from initial budget of about $600,000," Cr Johnston said.
Cr Johnston said he hoped the new hall would bring back all the community activities that it formerly hosted.
"Hopefully, this becomes the centre of Bracknell as it used to be."
