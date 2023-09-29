Brisbane Lions great Simon Black has pointed to Queenstown-born coach Chris Fagan as a main reason why his former team has reached their first grand final since 2004.
Boasting three premierships, a Brownlow Medal, a Norm Smith Medal, three All-Australian selections and three club best and fairest awards during his time with the Lions, Black said Fagan had rejuvenated a club which was in a difficult period.
"It's been a long 20 years for the club and some pretty tough times but Chris Fagan has done a marvelous job getting the boys back up there and give them an opportunity this weekend," he said.
"I'm quite confident. They've had a really good finals series so far and hopefully they can continue that form on Saturday afternoon."
Speaking at South Launceston's 20th anniversary grand final luncheon, Black said Fagan's personality has been a key contributing factor.
"Fages is just a wonderful guy. He's got a wonderful temperament, he's such a father-figure for a lot of those younger boys at the club and he's built this team and built the belief and the confidence over the last the three or four years," he said.
Brisbane have won their past six matches against grand final opponents Collingwood, but have not played the Magpies at the MCG since 2017.
The AFL, Queensland football and Brisbane Lions Hall of Fame inductee outlined which players would need to shine for the Lions to win, besides two-time Brownlow Medallist Lachie Neale.
"I think the acquisition of Josh Dunkley this year throughout the midfield has been enormous," he said.
"Harris Andrews down back is incredibly important in that defensive role that he does. Brisbane's forward-line is just littered with talent and littered with scoring potential and I'd love to see a guy like Cam Rayner have a big day out and impact the scoreboard."
Former St Kilda, Richmond and Fitzroy player Michael Roberts also backed the Queensland outfit to lift the premiership cup, suggesting the Lions would have plenty of support from their Fitzroy supporting cousins.
"They've got the Fitzroy Football Club little emblem on the back of the collar and the players know where they've come from," he said.
Roberts backed the Lions to outscore the Magpies.
"I reckon they're past the [MCG hoodoo] now. I think they'll kick more than 14 goals and I can't see Collingwood doing that."
Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine also weighed in, and made it a clean-sweep of votes for the Lions.
"I'm going for Brisbane. It's actually quite a strong Tassie connection in both teams, but I've been lucky enough to spend some time over the years with Chris Fagan and talk about coaching and leadership and got to know him pretty well," he said.
While the affection was clearly placed away from the minor premiers, Black suggested they should not be taken lightly.
"I think Collingwood at their best, they're probably for mine the best team in the competition," he said.
"They can score quick, they've got hard, fast runners, (Collingwood coach) Craig McRae has got that Richmond style of footy of just going and taking the game on.
"If Brisbane don't defend well, Collingwood can kick a really big score and drag the game away from them."
