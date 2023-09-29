Greens leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff has said Tasmania Police cannot be trusted to investigate its own failings over alleged paedophile cop Paul Reynolds, and has called for an independent probe of the matter.
Former Inspector Paul Reynolds took his own life on September 13, 2018, the day after officers from Tasmania Police Professional Standards Command visited his home and found images of child abuse on his personal mobile phone.
But the report of the commission of inquiry published this week showed that concerns about Reynolds' relationship with boys had been raised in complaints to police years earlier.
The commissioners found that former Police Commissioner, Darren Hine, was aware of the concerns when he gave the eulogy at Reynolds' police funeral.
"We are very concerned to read the commission of inquiry comments about the police handling of the paedophile, Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds," Dr Woodruff said.
It was vital that the community know that, if they make complaints, they will be listened to by police, she said.
A coroner's court investigation of Reynolds' suicide made clear that he was "well known" as a paedophile in Deloraine, where complaints about his grooming of young boys at a football club had been made.
Images found on his phone were "graphic material of child sexual abuse, grooming and child exploitation", Ms Woodruff said.
Yet police failed to investigate him for over a decade, Dr Woodruff said.
"At this point, we don't believe it is appropriate for Tasmania Police to conduct its own investigation into the evidence presented in the commission of inquiry about Paul Reynolds," she said.
She said the Greens would be writing to the government and calling for an independent investigation into the handing of the Paul Reynolds investigation and the circumstances surrounding the decision to honour him with a police funeral.
"We are also calling on the Commissioner of Police, Donna Adams, and Police Minister Felix Ellis to make an apology to Tasmanians and especially victim-survivors for granting Reynolds a full police funeral."
The two officers were drinking at the Police Academy bar with two interstate police officers. The Tasmanian officers told them that Reynolds was a paedophile, and recounted evidence of this.
When asked to confirm the story by senior Tasmanian police officers, they recanted.
Ms Woodruff said she was concerned that there was a culture among police officers of covering up child sexual abuse by other officers.
"It's obviously been happening to some extent amongst police officers, but we don't know the extent," she said.
"Police cannot be above investigation," she said.
Police Commissioner Donna Adams said police had accepted the findings of the commissions - that there were failings in the original 2008 investigation into allegations relating to Reynolds.
"We have moved proactively to address the deficiencies and gaps in line with our failings and we have made immediate change," she said.
"We are expanding the independent Police Review Committee to include oversight of all sexual assault allegations involving police members, reflecting our shift to become more trauma-informed in how we respond to victims."
She said the changes included a major new project aimed at boosting the standards of behaviour expected of officers.
"Our agency has previously apologised to victim-survivors for when we have failed in our response," Commissioner Adams said.
"We meant that apology, and still do."
