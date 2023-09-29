North Launceston's Oliver Dean will take to the MCG field in the curtain-raiser for the AFL grand final.
The 17-year-old Launceston College student has been rewarded for a terrific campaign in the Tasmanian State League and being a regular part of Tasmania Devils' Coates Talent League minor premiership.
Featuring the 45 most talented under-17 boys in the country, the AFL Futures match begins at 9.35am on Saturday morning with the players also attending the AFL decider later in the day.
The teams have been named after greats Joel Selwood and Nic Naitanui, with the pair set to address the squads on Friday.
Dean explained that his selection was largely thanks to Team Selwood assistant coach and Devils boys' coach Jeromey Webberley.
"He let me know about a month ago that I'd been nominated for it and that he was going to let me know if I'd been approved or not," Dean said.
"Then about two weeks ago I found out I was approved for it and so I was pretty happy about that."
The ruck/forward said he wanted to make sure he "took it all in" while he was out on the ground having not expected the opportunity in the first place.
"It's really come as a surprise to me," he said.
"I'm just grateful for the opportunity to be able to showcase what I can do well against the best players throughout Australia, and to be able to play on the MCG, that's unreal."
Dean's appearance on football's biggest stage adds to a stellar campaign for the teenager, having placed in the best for the Bombers' Development League side five times in seven games and kicking four goals during his two-game stint with the seniors.
He was also selected for Devils duty on 13 occasions as a bottom-age player.
Dean put his improvement down to putting in the hard yards last summer.
"I feel like a had a pretty big pre-season and got myself pretty fit and then I've been working hard ever since," he said.
"It's been good at North, (senior coach Brad Cox-Goodyer) has been really supportive and the training vibe has been really refreshing and that's definitely helped me as well."
While Dean may be the only Tasmanian playing in the futures match, fellow Launcestonian Arie Schoenmaker is set to take part in Fox Footy's Longest Kick.
Competing alongside massive AFL names like Hawthorn's James Sicily, Geelong's Isaac Smith and former Carlton great Brendan Fevola, the Launceston Blue will fancy his raking left foot to be in with a shout to not only win the competition, but perhaps clear the Yarra River too.
While the event is mostly entertainment, a good performance for the key defender would only help his stocks ahead of the upcoming AFL draft.
