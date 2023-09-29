Jealous man to spend twenty months in jail for indecent assault

A northern Tasmanian man who smashed up his partner's house and then indecently assaulted her during a drunken rampage will spend 20 months in jail.
The 33-year-old man was found guilty by a jury of indecent assault although the crown prosecuted a case of rape of which he was acquitted.
He cannot be identified under Section 194k of the Evidence Act because it could identify the victim.
The jury heard that the man suspected his 25-year-old partner of infidelity and argued with her on the afternoon of the crime.
The couple drove to a friend's house but the man did not go inside but instead purchased alcohol and walked several kilometres home.
When she arrived home they argued again and she left.
"By this time you were heavily intoxicated and highly agitated," Justice Robert Pearce said in sentencing.
"While she was out you trashed her house by breaking and emptying kitchen drawers, breaking a mirror and other furniture and punching holes in the walls."
When she arrived home he aggressively approached her and accused her of having sex with another man.
"The complainant's evidence is that you approached her from the front put your hand inside her leggings and underpants, put two of your fingers into her vagina and after having done so forcefully lifted her off the ground," he said.
The woman tried to run away but he stopped her, in doing so committing a common assault.
The man tore her clothing when she tried to escape and grabbed her arm.
She ran to a neighbour's house and called police leaving behind her eight-month-old child in her desperation to escape the attack.
Justice Pearce said that the jury was satisfied that he indecently touched the woman.
"It is not for me to explain how the jury may have reached that conclusion," he said.
He said he found the woman to be a credible and reliable witness.
"Her conduct and the complaints she made to neighbours were compelling," he said.
Justice Pearce rejected the man's evidence as inherently implausible.
"It was made more so by your appalling claim made to the police that you in fact felt signs of sexual activity," he said.
He sentenced the man to 20 months jail backdated to August 27 2023 and ordered that his name appear on the sex offender's register for four years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.