Liam van Galen and Shae-Lee Parker confronted rivals over a mobile phone

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
September 30 2023 - 6:30am
Liam van Galen Picture Facebook
A man who participated in an aggravated carjacking in broad daylight at Bradys Lookout was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston to a twelve-month jail term.

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

