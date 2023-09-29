A man who participated in an aggravated carjacking in broad daylight at Bradys Lookout was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston to a twelve-month jail term.
Shae Lee Parker, 31, and Liam van Galen, 25, pleaded guilty to the aggravated carjacking on January 27, 2023.
Both pleaded guilty to assaulting Nadine Bryan at the same time.
The court heard that the attack on Ms Bryan and her friend Jason Robert Burns came after Ms Bryan apparently used Parker's phone to transfer $6000 from Parker's account.
In sentencing, Justice Robert Pearce said that van Galen's primary focus was regaining the phone from Ms Bryan.
He said he had no way of testing the truthfulness of the belief of Parker and van Galen that the $6000 amount being taken was true.
But he said he had no reason for not accepting that they were genuine in their belief.
The court heard Mr Burns was driving his mother's BMW 318L when it broke down at Bradys Lookout about 11.30am.
Parker and van Galen were in a Land Cruiser and had been told where Ms Bryan and Mr Burns were.
Dash cam footage from the vehicle showed the Land Cruiser pull in beside the BMW, and Parker yelled to Ms Bryan to get out of the car.
Mr Burns ran off into the bush with van Galen, yelling after him, "F--- you c----, I'll break your f---ing neck, boy."
Parker struck Ms Bryan in the upper body and attempted to prise her out of the car using her leg for leverage.
"Get out before you get it worse," Parker yelled.
She punched Ms Bryan in the face twice, saying, "See how you like it slut, not so tough now."
Van Galen helped Parker take the mobile phone from Ms Bryan.
Parker managed to get the car started, and it was eventually sold for $250 at a wrecker's in Mowbray.
Justice Pearce said van Galen had been in custody since April 18, 2023, and he imposed a twelve-month sentence with six months suspended for 18 months.
Parker will be sentenced on October 26. Justice Pearce said she would not be assessed for a drug treatment order.
