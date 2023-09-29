The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Mental health exhibition 'Minds Do Matter' returns to QVMAG

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
September 29 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photographer Jay Benjamin with his work at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery exhibition 'Minds Do Matter'. Picture by Craig George
Photographer Jay Benjamin with his work at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery exhibition 'Minds Do Matter'. Picture by Craig George

Jay Benjamin's photograph, Looking Out...Thinking In, which depicts a woman's face between monochrome waves of movement, is described by its artist as a "face amongst chaos".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.