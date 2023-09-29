Jay Benjamin's photograph, Looking Out...Thinking In, which depicts a woman's face between monochrome waves of movement, is described by its artist as a "face amongst chaos".
"In all that movement, there's still solidification amongst the chaos; the face still emanates peace and finds harmony," said Benjamin, looking at his work at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG).
Next to Benjamin's photograph is an abstract painting by his seven-year-old son, The Flowers of a Busy Mind, and next to Flowers is another painting, where a woman juggles clocks.
The three pieces are a reflection on mental health, and make up a fraction of the conversation-provoking, annual exhibition Minds Do Matter, which has returned to the QVMAG's museum at Inveresk this year with more than 150 artworks from Northern Tasmanian artists.
The long-running arts program and exhibition, where mental health meets artistic expression, is on display from the end of September to December 10 in support of Mental Health Week 2023, starting October 7.
Featured in the Community Gallery, the exhibiton creates a platform for Northern Tasmanian artists to explore their relationship between mental well-being and art.
Held annually since 2009, Minds Do Matter is celebrating its 15th anniversary of "creatively influencing the wellbeing dialogue".
"Arts benefits towards mental health is starting conversations, but also about its amazing ability as a therapeutic venture," said Nathan Tucker, co-director of RANT Arts, which collaborates with QVMAG to host the show.
"It's about the process and the way that creativity nables you to not only express yourself but also support and scaffold your own well being."
The exhibition, run under the banner of RANT Arts' Pathways program , was open to entry from the entire Northern community and includes works from school-aged children and mid-career and established artists.
This year, the show features a wide range of works across mediums like collage, watercolour, acrylic, oil, sculpture and photography, each responding to the 2023 exhibition theme, "Adapt: awareness, belonging, connection".
Each artist approaches the mental health realm differently, from unique pieces like Mark Barry's The Adaptive Heart, a wire and mesh sculpture in the shape of its titular organ, to Dianna Diffey's acrylic painting of a blue tree. But the underlying sentiment is the same.
"Art is everything for me," said Georgie Parker, an amateur painter in her second year exhibiting with Minds Do Matter.
"A few years ago, I lost my husband and [art] saved my life. It's not only good for the mind but for the soul."
The Minds Do Matter exhibition is on display at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery at Inveresk from September 30 to December 10, with free entry.
