Speeding charges against a Swansea man were thrown out by a Launceston magistrate after police failed to muster witnesses.
Kenneth Donald Gregson, 67, appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court on September 29 on one count of exceeding the speed-limit in a speed-limited area and one count of exceeding the speed limit indicated by a speed limit sign.
Mr Gregson had pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Police alleged he had been travelling 14kmh over the 110kmh speed limit on the Northern Midlands Highway on April 25, 2022 and then on May 19 travelling at 122kmh in a 100kmh zone.
The first of these carried a minimum penalty of $146 and two demerit points, while the second carried a minimum $195 fine and three demerit points.
The case had previously been before the court on May 8, 2023, and had been listed for hearing before magistrate Evan Hughes in September.
Police prosecutor David Mathieson applied for an adjournment as relevant witnesses from Tasmania Police, an accreditation body and a traffic systems company were not present.
Mr Gregson opposed the application, citing a lack of communication from the prosecution and said he had come prepared to resolve the matter.
"There was no indication witnesses were not available," he said.
"I pleaded in May, and a considerable period of time has passed."
The next suitable hearing date was March 8, 2024.
Mr Gregson said it was difficult for him to travel to Launceston from his residence at Swansea, and had hoped for a "clear run until Christmas" to attend to numerous health issues which required specialist appointments.
The magistrate deliberated the matter for some time and concluded that delaying until March would be unfair to Mr Gregson, as it would not allow the matter to be resolved in a reasonable time.
Mr Hughes also accepted Mr Gregson's medical conditions and the fact he had come prepared to proceed as mitigating factors.
Mr Hughes rejected the adjournment, noting the "thinness" of the application brought by the prosecution, and said it lacked "colour, context and clarity".
"There is no reasonable explanation as to why you are not in a position to proceed," he said.
"There has been no warrant ... or evidence of circumstances beyond the control of those summonsed."
Mr Hughes dismissed both complaints against Mr Gregson.
