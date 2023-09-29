The Examiner
Sean Gregory Richardson possessed broken gel blasters

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
September 29 2023 - 2:11pm
Sean Gregory Richardson Picture Facebook
Sean Gregory Richardson Picture Facebook

A man who bought two broken gel blasters despite being subject to a firearm prohibition order was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston to four months jail.

