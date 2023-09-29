A man who bought two broken gel blasters despite being subject to a firearm prohibition order was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston to four months jail.
Sean Gregory Richardson, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a firearm in contravention of a firearm prohibition order and possession of a firearm which a licence cannot be issued.
Crown prosecutor John Ransom said that in March police attended Mr Richardson's address in Newnham and found a replica Glock pistol and a revolver in an unlocked safe.
A gel blaster fires spherical gel balls using compressed gas.
Richardson told police he had bought the gel blaster's for $300 despite them being non-operational.
Mr Ransom said Richardson had a prior offence for aggravated assault and wounding with a firearm in 2015.
He was subject to a firearm prohibition order since December 2014 and had been convicted of possessing a firearm in contravention of an order in 2019.
Richardson was jailed in 2014 after shooting at a criminal but missing and hitting a innocent bystander in the Launceston CBD.
Defence lawyer Fran McCracken said Richardson had received a compensation payout under a redress scheme and had been subject to regular harassment from people wanting money and who wanted to sell him things.
Ms McCracken said the purchase was made to get his cousin off his back.
"His cousin was very persistent," she said.
She said Richardson had held down work as a concreter and that there had been a distinct change in the seriousness of his offending.
The court heard that Richardson was serving a total sentence of eight months on other charges and due for release on November 20, 2023.
In sentencing Justice Robert Pearce said that Richardson had knowingly breached the order for the second time.
He said that replica firearms could cause as much fear as a real weapon to an unknowing victim.
He imposed a four month jail term cumulative to Richardson's present term and allowed for parole after half was served.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.