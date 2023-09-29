Commission findings spark government secrecy claims by Labor

Tasmanian politics this week began and finished with the sexual abuse commission of inquiry.
The report was tabled in parliament on Tuesday - 3000 pages detailing shocking failings by major state institutions in dealing with child sex offenders in their ranks.
These failures included Tasmania Police and Child Safety Services not sharing information, resulting in multiple missed opportunities to catch evil paedophile nurse James Griffin nearly a decade earlier than he was.
The report singled out several senior public servants for failings, none more so than retired Launceston General Hospital executive Dr Peter Renshaw.
The commission of inquiry not only found that he had failed to pass on concerns about Griffin's activities to police and to the health department; they found he had actively misled the inquiry in his testimony.
Other harrowing cases included a boy who was kept in a foster home despite being raped by a foster-sibling, and the Education Department employing a relief teacher that they knew posed a sexual abuse risk to children.
In his speech responding to the report on Tuesday, Premier Jeremy Rockliff acknowledged the failings and said state institutions needed to do better.
"Now we know where we have failed and what we must do," he said.
The report and Mr Rockliff's response was mostly well-received from the large group of victim-survivors and their families that travelled to parliament to watch on as the report was made public.
Some, such as Ben Felton, who was sexually abused as a teenager by a nurse in the LGH 1989, were disappointed at the government's slow action in closing the Ashley Youth Detention Centre.
The government had been looking to close it by next year, but it emerged this week that the maligned facility could stay open for years longer than planned.
Mr Felton also said alleged perpetrators of child sexual abuse should be held on remand when charges were laid against them.
"My perpetrator is walking around Tasmania today," Mr Felton said.
But Labor soon began to draw attention to a section of the report detailing some of the challenges that the commissioners faced, including that lawyers for some state service employees prevented more adverse findings being made against them.
The report stated that some adverse findings against individuals had been omitted as a result.
Labor accused the government of covering up for abusers in the state service.
Opposition Leader Rebecca White moved a motion requesting that the government disclose which public servants had been provided with assistance.
Worse, they claimed that $1.6 million in taxpay money had been spent on lawyers to represent 29 state service employees through the inquiry process.
Mr Rockliff stressed that no state funds had been used to represent any state servant accused of child sexual abuse.
Later, he said the government would begin to provide annual information in addition to the routine disclosure it already makes about alleged child abuse in the state service.
"The first report will publish the total numbers of state servants still suspended as at 30 September," he said.
The first of such reports will be available next week, he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.