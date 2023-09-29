School's out, the days are getting longer, and temperatures are forecast to be in the 20s.
It's time for Launceston's Leisure and Aquatic Centre to open its outdoor swimming and recreation facilities for the season.
These will include the centre's famous 65 metre waterslide, outdoor pool, diving board, and barbecue areas, which will be open to the public from this Sunday, October 1.
City of Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said he encouraged Northern Tasmanians to be water-safe this summer.
"We've already seen increasing visitation at the City of Launceston Leisure and Aquatic Centre in recent weeks as the daily temperatures have begun to rise," Mr Garwood said.
"We're expecting a bumper season ahead, but it's really important for people to swim safely this summer.
"Be conscious of your safety and the safety of those around you. Remember that alcohol and water never mix. Keep children six years and under within arms' reach and actively supervise children under eleven.
"Remember that children need constant supervision, and you should never assume someone else is supervising your children."
Mr Garwood said anticipation for the 2023 season opening is palpable as residents and visitors alike prepare to dust off their swim gear, round up their loved ones, and make a splash at the Launceston Leisure and Aquatic Centre.
"We are gearing up for a fantastic summer at the City of Launceston Leisure and Aquatic Centre, which is Northern Tasmania's premiere swimming and fitness destination, and it will be great to see the outdoor areas opened to the public this weekend," he said.
"If you haven't visited the aquatic centre in a while, it will be a fantastic spot to beat the heat, and I encourage people to take advantage of everything the facility has to offer."
Mr Garwood said the City of Launceston expects to open the First Basin swimming pool at the Cataract Gorge in November, followed by the Lilydale swimming pool in December.
