Racist, right wing, Trumpist tactics employed by the No campaign

AS A Yes supporter I am completely disheartened by the tone of the referendum debate. Mr Swiatkowski (The Examiner, September 28), recognition in the constitution does not confer any rights over any other citizen. The rights of all citizens are already enshrined in the constitution. Recognition is symbolic. Mr Christensen (The Examiner, September 28), your smug reference to the referendum being a dead duck says it all. The vitriol on social media, the Nazis attending NO rallies, the tide of disinformation - is not the work of graffitists. The No campaigners who shriek when criticised that the Yes campaigners are waging a dirty campaign appear totally unwilling to accept that there are racist and extreme right wing elements employing Trumpist tactics to support their side of the debate. No Examiner readers would despoil a Yes campaign poster? It's a nice line but really it is a fig leaf for behaviour that is clearly politically motivated.

