Racist, right wing, Trumpist tactics employed by the No campaign

AS A Yes supporter I am completely disheartened by the tone of the referendum debate. Mr Swiatkowski (The Examiner, September 28), recognition in the constitution does not confer any rights over any other citizen. The rights of all citizens are already enshrined in the constitution. Recognition is symbolic. Mr Christensen (The Examiner, September 28), your smug reference to the referendum being a dead duck says it all. The vitriol on social media, the Nazis attending NO rallies, the tide of disinformation - is not the work of graffitists. The No campaigners who shriek when criticised that the Yes campaigners are waging a dirty campaign appear totally unwilling to accept that there are racist and extreme right wing elements employing Trumpist tactics to support their side of the debate. No Examiner readers would despoil a Yes campaign poster? It's a nice line but really it is a fig leaf for behaviour that is clearly politically motivated.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
I WAS very interested in Justine Landis-Hanley fact check recently printed in The Examiner (September 24) in which she discussed the length of the Uluru Statement. It was clear that she felt that all the supporting documents detailed in the development dialogue and its outcomes should just be ignored as the Uluru Statement is only one page. Well Justine there is an old saying "The devil is in detail." This detailed information contained in the 112 pages related to the Uluru Statement clearly refutes your fact check and its arguments.
Again, this is just another attempt to play down the additional information that is readily available to all. This referendum is not just about a simple advisory body. This is all about sovereignty and billions of dollars in ongoing reparations that will continue to be paid by our grandchildren. Most Australian have now worked out the real voice agenda that has been preached by the authors of the Uluru statement many, many times.
The Voice leads only to high court challenges, truth telling, treaty, sovereignty, racial division, and endless reparations for perceived events that we who live in the present had no control over. Please do not take us for mugs. We know a scam when we see it. You see the devil is in the details. A great reason to vote No.
Peter Williams, Norwood
WHAT is really driving up fuel prices? In 2012 oil peaked at $112 a barrel and petrol was a ridiculous $1.65 per litre, so why are we now paying $2.20 per litre when the crude price is only $97 a barrel? Someone is profiteering!
The government charges a whole raft of charges form GST, import duty, etc, but the one that irks me the most is the global parity charge. They complain about inflation but they can bring it down tomorrow if they lessened their share of the petrodollar. Instead they do little to regulate the price and allow things like the "cycle" to rip the consumers off. This supposed cycle is a sham created by the oil companies and now justified by the fact that all our fuel needs are imported from Singapore.
The whole thing is just tax by stealth with the oil companies grinning from ear to ear as they go along with the illusion and reaped extra profits!
Ken Terry, Bridport
ANYONE who visits our Tas Wilderness World Heritage Area (TWWHA) will not be surprised that UNESCO has recognised this Tassie jewel as having "outstanding universal value" (The Examiner, September 26).
This is a big deal for our TWWHA, that we should be very proud of. If we properly care for this special place, it will be a draw card for generations to come. So many regional areas adjacent to this wilderness area can now benefit from tourism jobs including the next hot new thing: regenerative tourism, that leaves our island better, not worse.
I hope the Tasmanian Government now finally gives up the damaging EOI process that damages the very values that UNESCO praises. Proposals like the Lake Malbena heli-tourism treat the TWWHA as a cash cow for short term profit for a few, rather than the jewel for the long term benefit of current and future Tasmanians.
Flynn McConnell, Cradoc
