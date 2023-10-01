The Examiner
Home/Community/Community News

Launceston bridal store Timeless Elegance set for new chapter

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated October 1 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timeless Elegance owner Louise Scott will turn the leaf on a new chapter after 20 years in business. Picture by Paul Scambler
Timeless Elegance owner Louise Scott will turn the leaf on a new chapter after 20 years in business. Picture by Paul Scambler

Few Tasmanians can claim to have been involved in more weddings than Louise Scott.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.