Few Tasmanians can claim to have been involved in more weddings than Louise Scott.
Since owning Timeless Elegance, the Launceston bridal store owner has played her part in more than 5000 weddings, dressing everyone from flowergirls to grooms.
"I've met some amazing people ... a lot of my customers have become friends," she said.
"It's a great industry to be in."
After 20 years in the job, Ms Scott is about to begin a new chapter - she will soon put her much-loved business on the market.
But before any of that, she's determined to celebrate a hard-earned milestone.
It was September 25, 2003, when Ms Scott opened a small shopfront in George Street as a "one-stop shop" for weddings.
In those days she did all her own alterations and was kept company by her mum, who came in to help hand-stitch combs on veils.
At its busiest, the store employed 13 people at a two-storey shop in Elizabeth Street, now home to Bread and Butter.
A streamlined Timeless Elegance now employs six people at its base in Hotel Grand Chancellor.
"I've employed 50 women over the past 20 years," Ms Scott said.
"One of the first girls I employed was 16 when she started and then she was with me for six years and went on to become a nurse.
"It's been a good starting point for a lot of young girls, and it's also been great for part-timers that have families."
For all that has changed in 20 years, "simple elegance" never goes out of fashion.
Ms Scott said the main differences in modern bridal fashion were add-ons and extra colour.
"When we started out everything was white and ivory - now there's blushes, nudes, pinks, champagnes, and you get a lot more sparkle now," she said.
"Weddings are probably becoming simpler again too - I think since COVID the styles and sizes of weddings have changed."
Ms Scott said it was a privilege to have been part of so many weddings.
Some of her clients she first dressed as flowergirls, then as school leavers, and finally as brides.
"It's the one day they don't get to do over," she said.
"It's really important - you need the girls to look their best so we take a lot of pride making sure we find the right dress to suit the right bride.
"We work within their budgets and designs and we also make - over the years I've designed quite a few.
"I've done a purple wedding dress, a black wedding dress, green, pink, silver and black."
Timeless Elegance has become renowned across the state and country.
The store has been named Tasmania's best bridal boutique for five years running, and won Australia's best bridal boutique in 2019.
As she moves towards retirement, Ms Scott is keen to see someone with a "passion for fashion" serve the next generation of Tasmanian brides and wedding-goers.
"I have loved every minute of my 20 years, but it is now time to concentrate on myself and my family," she said.
"My partner travels a lot for his work - last year he was in Europe for seven months of the year and I'd like to be freer to do that with him.
"I always had in my head that 20 years was a milestone and it's really only in the past week or two that I've decided that now's the time I can celebrate.
"It's probably now time for me to say I want to step back - but it's not that I have an end date in sight."
